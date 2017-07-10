McDermott praises the old guard following victory over Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brian McDermott praised the influence of Danny McGuire and Ryan Hall after they helped inspire Leeds to victory over Salford.

The Rhinos moved to second in Super League with the victory after registering a 50-26 victory.

Both McGuire and Hall played their part again, and McDermott was delighted with their efforts.

On McGuire, McDermott said: “His involvement is still of an extremely high quality and it was the most dominant I’ve seen Ryan Hall for some time. I thought we were outstanding in the first half and I thought we were very committed in the second half when Salford made more of a contest of it.

“In the past when we’ve had a chance to perhaps go top or second, we haven’t quite grasped it but we looked very focused in the first half. Salford are not in a false position, we knew they are a good team, and sometimes you have got to fear the opposition to bring out the best in you. We were on our guard.”

