McDermott talks up Leeds’ defensive resolve

Brian McDermott praised his side’s defensive display after they overcame Wakefield 18-16.

Two Tom Briscoe tries helped secure the Rhinos a victory that moved them level on points with second-placed Salford on the Super League table.

Leeds came up against a perseverant Wakefield side, who managed to keep the Rhinos at bay despite heavy spells on their try-line.

However, McDermott was also pleased with his own side’s defensive efforts.

“Defence got us the game although I felt we were very challenging in offence too before losing possession,” McDermott said.

“You have to give them credit for that as it wasn’t necessarily that we were loose with our skill – they put their bodies in front and defended a couple of big plays from us.

“So I’m not going to be too critical about our offence but I felt defence was the key. I’m pleased about many areas of the game and they certainly struggled with Moony’s (Joel Moon’s) kicks.

“I’m happy where we are at the moment. We have some improvement to do but I don’t look around the competition and think, my god, we have catching up to do.

“I look around and see that most teams are struggling to get some combinations together in attack yet most teams seem to be able to defend. There is only one team out there which has nailed their attack consistently and that’s Castleford (the league leaders).

“We’d like to get a bit more cohesion and consistency attacking the opposition’s try line.”

