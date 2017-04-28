McDermott: We were very poor

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brian McDermott was left dismayed by his side’s performance in their 31-12 defeat to lowly Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds missed out on the chance to go top of Super League as they went down to the Giants, who hadn’t won in their last nine outings.

Following the game, McDermott admitted that he hadn’t been impressed by what he had seen.

“I give Huddersfield a lot of credit because I thought they were tenacious and showed a lot of endeavour,” he said. but I don’t think it was a great game and I don’t think they played particularly well.

“They didn’t play us off the field and I thought we were really poor. Huddersfield absolutely deserved the win but I wouldn’t put it down to a great performance. Some of their goal-line defence in the second half got them their win, while we were trying to invent plays and pretty much running up our own backside.”

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express