McGillvary and Cudjoe return for the Giants

Huddersfield Giants star duo Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary return to the match-day squad for their trip to Catalans Dragons, the final game of the season for both teams.

Meanwhile, Louis Senior has also been called into the squad and could play alongside brother Innes.

Ukuma Ta’ai, Sam Hewitt and Jon Luke Kirby all make way.

The Dragons welcome back Louis Anderson and Remi Casty. The duo replace Kenny Edwards and Tony Gigot

Dragons 19-man squad: Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Bird, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Jullien, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Goudemand, Drinkwater.

Giants 19-man squad: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, O’Brien, Mellor, Roche, English, L Senior, I Senior, Russell, Matagi.