McGillvary disappointed after England camp cancelled

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary has expressed his dismay after discovering the England squad will not be going to Dubai.

The proposed trip next month was scrapped on Thursday following further protests from a number of Super League clubs.

McGillvary was one of two Huddersfield players selected for the camp, along with Leroy Cudjoe, but he will now stay in training with the Giants for the entirety of January.

“I’m disappointed,” McGillvary told TotalRL.

“Jamie Peacock rang me yesterday to tell me the bad news. I was looking forward to going to camp and getting the core of the boys together to learn some new things.

“I’d have really enjoyed it, but it wasn’t to be. I don’t think a lot of the (Super League coaches) agreed with it. They didn’t want the core of their team going across when they needed them to train, which is understandable. It’s disappointing from our point of view, but you’ve got to consider the coaches and their point of view.

“I bet if you asked the players, they’d have wished they could go, but obviously it won’t happen now.”