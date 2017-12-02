McGillvary – Final defeat isn’t good enough

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jermaine McGillvary insists England cannot be satisfied with a World Cup final appearance.

In a frank and honest interview in the aftermath of England’s defeat to Australia, the world-class speedster was adamant that the 6-0 defeat is nothing England can sit back and reflect on with pride.

Speaking to TotalRL, the Huddersfield man said: “You can’t be happy pushing teams to the sword and losing,” he said.

“That’s the England of old maybe, but not this England. We’ve pushed them and we’ve lost so it’s not good. It doesn’t matter how close you push them, it’s not good enough.

“We lost fair and square, they were the better team. You can’t be proud to be second best.”

Listen to the full interview below.