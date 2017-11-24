McGillvary named on Golden Boot shortlist

120 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jermaine McGillvary had been named on the shortlist for the Golden Boot.

The England and Huddersfield ace has been included on a four-man shortlist which also includes Cameron Smith, Jason Taumalolo and Suliasi Vunivalu.

It caps a remarkable season for the Giants speedster, who has been one of the star performers at the World Cup.

The shortlist was complied by a panel featuring League Express editor Martyn Sadler, journalist Steve Mascord, the Australia coach Mal Meninga and Scotland’s Steve McCormack.

The winner will be announced at the World Cup Finals lunch in Brisbane on November 29th.

RLIF Chief Executive David Collier commented: “RLIF is grateful for the panel in providing these nominations for the shortlist which represents all four nations competing in the World Cup Semi-Finals. It is an outstanding list which will produce a worthy winner of the Golden Boot when it is awarded at the Finals lunch.”