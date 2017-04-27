McGillvary: We’re not working hard enough

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jermaine McGillvary has demanded the Huddersfield Giants squad show more commitment as they look to avoid a tenth straight game without a win.

The Giants were embarrassed on Sunday when they were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Championship minnows Swinton Lions, which resulted in heavy criticism of the squad.

The England winger was among the high-profile players who didn’t feature in that match, however, he insisted that the result was still completely unacceptable.

Ahead of the club’s Super League clash with joint leaders Leeds Rhinos, McGillvary has questioned the commitment of his teammates and revealed that he doesn’t believe the club is working hard enough.

“We need to stick together and work hard,” he said.

“I know it’s cliche but it’s true and that’s what we need to do. We’re not doing enough of it, we’re not working hard enough as players and that’s what we need to do more of to get ourselves out of this rut. It’s a rough period for us and you can tell by the results.”

McGillvary, who has become a firm favourite among the club’s supporters since joining the club 10 years ago, has called on the players to show the same level of passion that the Giants supporters and chairman, Ken Davy, have invested in them.

“It’s not good enough for the fans or the chairman. I feel disappointed for Ken because he puts his money in every month. We’re always paid on time, I’ve been here 10 years and they have never missed a payment. He digs deep and he doesn’t deserve this.

“The boys need to show a better attitude and commitment. The commitment he puts in for us we need to put back in really. It’s not good enough.”