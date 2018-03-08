McGuire set for KR return as former Robin earns Catalans recall

Danny McGuire is set to return for Hull KR’s important Super League clash at Catalans on Saturday.

The halfback sat out the club’s defeat to Salford Red Devils two weeks ago with a rib injury but has been recalled to the 19-man squad to face the Dragons.

Tim Sheens’ side only victory of the season came against the Catalans, who remain winless after four games.

Meanwhile, Steve McNamara has made one change for Catalans, with former Robin Iain Thornley replacing Alrix Da Costa.

Catalans squad: David Mead, Iain Thornley, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha, Rémi Casty, Paul Aiton, Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Jason Baitieri, Thibaud Margalet, Michael Mcilorum, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Lucas Albert, Tony Gigot.

Hull KR squad: Adam Quinlan, Thomas Minns, Andrew Heffernan, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Nick Scruton, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, Chris Clarkson, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Jordan Walne, Danny Tickle, Justin Carney.