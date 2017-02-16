McGuire set for Leeds return

Matthew Shaw
February 16, 2017

Danny McGuire is in contention to make his first appearance of the season in Leeds’ Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Centurions on Friday.

The veteran halfback missed last week’s defeat to St Helens with a niggling injury, but Brian McDermott has confirmed that he will feature in the game against Centurions.

However, the Rhinos have received one injury blow, with Joel Moon set to miss the clash with a concussion.

Leeds’ 19-man squad for to face Leigh: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliff, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Walters, Ormondroyd

