McIlorum heads list of four key Wigan returnees for Good Friday clash

Michael McIlorum is set to end his 14-month injury absence in Wigan’s Good Friday contest with fierce rivals St Helens.

The long-serving hooker hasn’t played since breaking and dislocating his ankle in Wigan’s World Club Series defeat against Brisbane in February 2016.

However, he is set to end his injury nightmare in Friday’s huge fixture, as the Warriors go in search of an eight consecutive Good Friday win.

“Micky’s a good chance of playing over the weekend,” Wigan head coach Shaun Wane said.

“I’ll decide which game he plays and how many minutes he plays but St Helens is looking favourite.

“He’s changed into somebody else, he’s gone from being a nice person listening to the physios and doing all the right things in the gym to someone who, all of a sudden isn’t speaking to anybody.

“He’s grumpy so I know he’s ready. Whether the physio says he’s good or not, me and him know when he’s ready to play and that’s now.”

McIlorum is one of four key stars set to return, with Sean O’Loughlin, Joe Burgess and Anthony Gelling all likely to make their return against Saints.