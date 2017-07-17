McNamara can see imporvements in Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans suffered their 14th league defeat of the season – but Steve McNamara insists he can see progress within his team.

McNamara has managed just one win in his first four games since his appointment a month ago, with the Dragons now certainties for the Qualifiers.

Despite going down 46-28 to Saints, the former England coach believes his side is improving.

“We are going in the right direction and we know where we are for the rest of the season. We showed some good signs today, we have a short turnaround until we play Cas and we’ve got to be ready to go again.”

On the performance, he said: “It was disappointing to lose the way we did. With eight-and-a-half minutes left we were two points down on the scoreboard.

“It was a real tit-for-tat game. We found ourselves in a position to win it and we have conceded a lot of points at the end which makes the scoreline look ridiculous. We let in some really soft tries at the end.”