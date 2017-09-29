McNamara prepared for Million Pound Game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Steve McNamara has called on Catalans to pull out all the stops to secure Super League survival.

The Dragons will battle it out with Leigh Centurions on Saturday, with a place in Super League the prize for the winners.

McNamara, who took over earlier this year following the departure of Laurent Frayssinous, has struggled to turn the Dragons’ season around.

However, he has called on his side to produce one last push, and keep the Dragons where they belong.

“The players ultimately know what’s at stake and the players ultimately know how to prepare for the game.

“If you’d have asked Leigh the same question or Widnes the same question they’d give you the same answer. They’ve probably all got really valid reasons for their team being in the competition.

“We’re no different. We’re a different type of franchise if you like, we’re overseas being based in France and everything that goes with that. Still, we’ve still all got families, we’ve all got office staff who are reliant on us being in Super League for jobs and everything else that goes with it. It’s the same story for all of the clubs.”

Inevitably, the pressure that comes with playing in the do-or-die clash has been discussed internally at the Dragons, and McNamara believes handling it could be the difference.

“Everyone is aware of it and I think that’s why the amount of excitement is great for the crowds and the journalists writing about it.

“But often the quality is down, and that’s because there is that added pressure and anxiety. Everyone has to deal with it and we’ve been dealing with it the very best that we can. It’s not that we’re not considerate of everybody else, but we can’t let anything outside of us affect our performance. We do our best to minimise it but we’re all fully aware of what this game means to the Catalans.”