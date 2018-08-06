McNamara revels in Challenge Cup triumph

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara has warned Warrington they’ll be ready for their Wembley showdown later this month.

The Dragons stunned everyone to defeat heavy favourites St Helens, establishing an incredible 27-0 lead before winning the game 35-16.

It was a result that shocked many but emphasises the impressive rise of the Dragons under McNamara, who now has his eyes on delivering the club their first ever piece of major silverware.

“Going from the Million Pound Game to Wembley in a year is huge for French Rugby League,” he said.

“We have the opportunity to win our first major trophy now – and we’ll be ready for Wembley.

“We have good times and tough times – and that has put us in a better position today. I hear a lot about other teams’ spirit but that’s easy when you’re winning all the time. Try seeing how close your group is when you’ve two wins from eleven games. That’s when you find out if it’s splintered or not.

“It has been a true team effort to get to this stage from where we were last year. We will go to Wembley and we will be ready to play, there is no doubt about that.”

Tony Gigot starred in the victory, and McNamara was full of praise for the fullback.

“He has suffered particularly badly over a period of time for one reason and another, but he has changed his whole mindset and has applied a lot of changes to himself personally off the field and it is showing on the field.

“I think he got man of the match by the looks of it and he thoroughly deserved it.”

Extensive coverage of their victory will be in Monday’s League Express.