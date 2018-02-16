McNamara slams Catalans performance as they slip to another defeat

Catalans coach Steve McNamara slammed his side’s performance as they slipped to a third consecutive defeat at the start of the new season.

The Dragons remain without a point in 2018 after their 23-4 defeat to Hull KR. They remain bottom of the table, and are one of only three sides yet to win a game this season.

McNamara’s side trailed 16-0 at half-time and, after appearing to make positive steps forward in last week’s game against St Helens, he could not hide his disappointment at his side’s performance here.

He said: “I’m very disappointed. We went from last week looking like contenders, to this week looking a million miles off it.

“The first half probably couldn’t have gone any worse if we had tried to be honest. That was not acceptable and our errors in the first half were ridiculous.

“At 10 minutes before half-time when it was still only 4-0, it was a miracle it was only 4-0. The two tries before half-time took the game a little bit further away from us.”

However, McNamara insisted that despite many tipping this clash up as an important one in the race for the top eight come the split for the Super 8s, it is far too early to be making any swift judgements.

He said: “This is not going to determine the season as to whether we’re in the top eight or the middle eight. Every two points is vital and we weren’t good enough and we didn’t deserve it.”