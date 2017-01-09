VIDEO: McShane looking to fulfil silverware ambitions with Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers star Paul McShane believes 2017 is his best chance at winning silverware since being at Leeds.

The hooker is preparing for his second full season at the Tigers and has seen a string of impressive recruits enter the doors at The Jungle ahead of the new campaign.

During his time at Leeds, McShane featured in their 2011 and 2012 Grand Final winning campaigns, but was used as a fringe player and did not play in either Grand Final.

However, following consecutive fifth-placed finishes and encouraging signs ahead of this season, McShane believes this could be the year he finally discovers his title ambitions.