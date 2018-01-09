McShane signs new long-term deal at Castleford

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Paul McShane has signed a new five-year deal at Castleford.

The 28-year-old enjoyed the best year of his career in 2007, making 31 appearances as the Tigers won the League Leaders’ Shield and made the Grand Final.

He joined the Tigers in 2015 from Wakefield in a swap deal for Scott Moore, and he has gone on to make 71 appearances for Cas, scoring 11 tries.

“I’m chuffed to bits to sign my new contract here. It gives me five years to really crack on and settle into a place that I really enjoy playing. This deal will take me through the best parts of my career.

“We’ve got a great squad here and it makes the decision easier to stay. We have a great system here that suits the way I play. Coming to training every day is a joy! Last year was a successful year but we want to build on that and show that we are a consistent top four side.”

He is expected to be the first of many Castleford players to sign new deals this year, with the likes of Adam Milner, Greg Eden and Jesse Sene-Lefao all out of contract at the end of the season.

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “I am absolutely delighted that Paul McShane has agreed to extend his deal here at Castleford Tigers. He has become one of the leading hookers in world Rugby League over the last year and I am confident he will continue to improve over the period of his contract and achieve his aims of being an international rugby league player.”