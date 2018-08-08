You are here

Melbourne and Australia great Billy Slater to retire at the end of the 2018 season

Aaron Bower

Melbourne Storm great Billy Slater has announced he will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2018 NRL season.

Slater informed his Storm teammates of his decision on Wednesday morning, ending one of the most decorated careers in rugby league history.

He has played in six grand finals for Melbourne, while also appearing 31 times for Queensland and 30 times for the Kangaroos.