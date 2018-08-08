Melbourne and Australia great Billy Slater to retire at the end of the 2018 season

He said of the decision: “I have given everything I possibly can to this game but have received so much more in return. When I first came down to Melbourne at the end of 2002 I could never have imagined I would be where I am today.

“I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, support staff and all the fans for the incredible support they have given me throughout my career.

“I would especially like to acknowledge my family. My parents Ron and Judy, my sister Sheena, wife Nicole and the kids – you guys have ridden the wave with me every step of the way, supporting me when I needed you most and I have loved celebrating the incredible highs together as a family.

“Now that I have made my decision, my focus is to continually give everything possible to the Melbourne Storm.”

Melbourne Storm CEO Dave Donaghy paid special tribute on behalf of the Club to one its greatest ever players.

“There are no words that could do justice for what Billy Slater has done for Melbourne Storm, the NRL and the wider rugby league community over the last 16 years,” he said.

“His on-field highlights will continue to be shown for many years to come however it is the manner in which he has carried himself off the field that will remain one of his biggest contributions.

“Billy has represented our game with nothing but class and distinction throughout his playing career. Our Club is proud to have a player of the calibre and character of Billy Slater represent the purple jersey for his entire career.

“We wish Billy, Nicole and the kids all the best for the next chapter of their lives and look forward to forever having them as part of the Storm family.”