Melbourne too good for Leeds

Melbourne Storm won the World Club Challenge as they eased to a 38-4 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Things looked promising for the Rhinos as Ryan Hall put them in front early on.

But after an encouraging 15 minutes at the start of the match, Melbourne’s superiority became apparent.

They raced into an 18-4 lead following tries through Jesse Bromwich, Brodie Croft and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Leeds never threatened to stage a comeback as further tries through Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Felise Kaufusi and Dale Finucane secured the win.

Melbourne: Slater; Vunivalu, Chambers, Scott, Addo-Carr; Munster, Croft; Bromwich, C Smith, Glasby, Kaufusi, Hoffman, Finucane. Subs: B Smith, Asofa-Solomona, K Bromwich, Welch.

Tries: J Bromwich, Croft, Vunivalu, Asofa-Solomona, Kaufusi, Chambers, Finuace.

Goals: Smith (4), Munster.

Leeds: Walker; Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, Myler; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward. Subs: Dwyer, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ormondroyd.

Tries: Hall