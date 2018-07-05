Melbourne win in points fest

Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons scored 82 points between them as the Storm ran out 52-30 victors.

Melbourne earned the first try of the game when Ryley Jacks’ kick was batted back by Suliasi Vunivalu into the path of Curtis Scott.

The Dragons hit back. A lovely flowing move to the right was finished off by Kurt Mann.

But, a few minutes later, Cameron Smith’s kick mid-set found Brandon Smith. His quick play-the-ball found the Dragons wanting. Brodie Croft took full advantage.

St George replied again. This time, the ball was shifted left for Nene MacDonald to ground the ball acrobatically.

Melbourne took the lead once again when a move to the left found Cheyse Blair scrappily but the centre had an easy finish.

But the Dragons came right back once again. Croft had done excellently to run the ball out of his own in-goal but Euan Aitken stole the ball from him and managed to ground the ball despite the attentions of three Storm defenders.

An unbelievable half was ended by Ryan Hoffman. After announcing his retirement during the week, the back-rower dummied and run 50 metres in a quality try.

The second half continued with the points fest. Luciano Leilua scored for the Dragons before Young Tonumaipea replied for the Storm. Then, Kurt Mann scored his second for the Dragons but it was all Melbourne from there.

Jahrome Hughes, Blair, Jacks and Vunivalu all notched to hand Melbourne the win.

Storm: Hughes, Vunivalu, Blair, Scott, Tonumaipea, Jacks, Croft, Welch, C Smith, Asofa-Solomona, Stimson, Hoffman, Bromwich; Interchanges: B Smith, Kamikamica, Kaufusi, Vete

Tries: Scott, Croft, Blair 2, Hoffman, Tonumaipea, Hughes, Jacks, Vunivalu; Goals: C Smith 7

Dragons: Dufty, MacDonald, Aitken, Lafai, Mann, Widdop, Nicholls, Graham, McInnes, Ah Mau, Host, Leilua, Lawrie; Interchanges: Latimore, Nightingale, Sele, Robson

Tries: Mann 2, MacDonald, Aitken, Leilua; Goals: Widdop 5