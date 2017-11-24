In memory of Danielle Birchmore

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The clarion call has gone out for entries for the Danielle Birchmore Women’s Nines, which are taking place on Saturday 17 December.

Teams have until next Friday (1 December) to register for the event, which is being hosted by Wigan St Patrick’s.

The entry fee is just £20 per side, and applications should be submitted to Amanda Wigglesworth at awigglesworth@transmecgroup.com (tel: 07503183546).

Danielle Birchmore, a Wigan St Patrick’s player, died last New Year’s Eve in tragic circumstances. Proceeds from the tournament will be passed on to mental health charities.