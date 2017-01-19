Mendeika commits to Bradford
The new Bradford club has received a further boost, with utility back James Mendeika committing to the new club.
TotalRL understands that the former Featherstone man is one of several players to agree a contract with the new club, after Leon Pryce’s future was secured on Wednesday.
Mendeika enjoyed a superb season in 2014 while at Featherstone Rovers, scoring 21 tries in 18 appearances as Rovers made the Grand Final.
That triggered a move to the Bulls, although he didn't make an appearance last season.