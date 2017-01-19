Mendeika commits to Bradford

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 19, 2017 11:36

Mendeika commits to Bradford

The new Bradford club has received a further boost, with utility back James Mendeika committing to the new club.

TotalRL understands that the former Featherstone man is one of several players to agree a contract with the new club, after Leon Pryce’s future was secured on Wednesday.

Mendeika enjoyed a superb season in 2014 while at Featherstone Rovers, scoring 21 tries in 18 appearances as Rovers made the Grand Final.

That triggered a move to the Bulls, although he didn’t make an appearance last season.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 19, 2017 11:36

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions