Menzies becomes latest player to sign up at Toronto

Toronto Wolfpack have announced their latest new recruit is well-travelled forward Luke Menzies.

The 28-year-old has become the latest new face to sign for the Canadian side ahead of their inaugural season in League 1, which begins in a few months.

Menzies has spent the bulk of his career in the top two tiers, playing in Super League for Hull KR and Salford, as well as spending time at Batley, Dewsbury, Oldham, Hunslet and Swinton.

He joins Paul Rowley’s squad following confirmation from the Canadians on Thursday of his signature: