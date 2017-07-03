Michaels set for Hull stay

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 3, 2017 15:21

Michaels set for Hull stay

Steve Michaels is set to stay at Hull FC, according to League Express

The Aussie speedster has been offered a new contract by the Black and Whites and is set to sign in the coming days.

He joined the club in 2015 and has scored 30 tries in 72 appearances since his move from Gold Coast.

When he signs, he will join the likes of Nick Rawsthorne and Fetuli Talanoa in committing to the club in recent weeks.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 3, 2017 15:21

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions