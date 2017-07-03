Michaels set for Hull stay

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Steve Michaels is set to stay at Hull FC, according to League Express

The Aussie speedster has been offered a new contract by the Black and Whites and is set to sign in the coming days.

He joined the club in 2015 and has scored 30 tries in 72 appearances since his move from Gold Coast.

When he signs, he will join the likes of Nick Rawsthorne and Fetuli Talanoa in committing to the club in recent weeks.