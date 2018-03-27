Mike Grady leaves Crusaders

North Wales Crusaders head coach Mike Grady has left the League 1 club.

The Welsh club is winless after three rounds of the League 1 campaign and they were heavily defeated by Championship high-flyers Featherstone in the Challenge Cup.

Grady took over at the Crusaders ahead of the 2017 season and guided to the League 1 Cup Final, where they eventually fell to defeat against Barrow Raiders.

In the league, they narrowly missed out on the top eight despite a late rally.

However, a 30-2 defeat to Oldham on Sunday proved to be the final game in charge for Grady, leaving the club 11th in League 1.

Crusaders CEO Andy Moulsdale said: “After talks with Mike yesterday, it was agreed that we would go our separate ways.

“I’d like to thank Mike for his enthusiasm for the job over the last 18 months.

“Getting to the league cup final last year was a good achievement. However, league form at the back end of last season was inconsistent, and with a slow start this season we felt that we had to talk to Mike.

“Having done so it was agreed to part ways and I wish him the very best for the future.”