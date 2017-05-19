Miller signs new two-year contract with Wakefield Trinity

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have revealed that half-back Jacob Miller has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Miller has become a pivotal part of Trinity’s side since joining the club in 2015 and was understood to be courting interest from rival clubs for 2018 when his current deal came to an end.

However, Trinity have managed to tie down the Australian for the next two seasons.

Trinity coach Chris Chester said: “I am delighted that we’ve managed to agree a new deal with (Jacob) Miller, it’s important for us to keep our best players at the club and by doing so it shows we are heading in the right direction.

“Jacob is still a young player with exceptional talent; I am looking forward to working with him for another two years and see him improve even more.”

Miller said: “I have really enjoyed my time here, so I’m very happy to have signed a new deal and hopefully we can take that next step and keep building towards the future.”