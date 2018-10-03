Million Pound Game holds no fear for Toronto, insists Gareth O’Brien

Gareth O’Brien has warned that Toronto do not fear having to go through the Million Pound Game to fulfil their dream of becoming a Super League side.

The Wolfpack ended Friday night inside the automatic promotion places after O’Brien’s drop-goal handed them victory at Leeds, before Hull KR overhauled them on Sunday after beating Widnes by the sufficient margin required.

It means that Toronto now host London in Sunday’s Million Pound Game to decide the 12th and final team in Super League for 2019 – but O’Brien insists Toronto are not concerned about having to do it the tough way.

Speaking after Friday’s win, he said: “We’ll be full of confidence if that’s the way we have to go. We’ll be over in Canada at the very least, and we’l see what happens.

“It’s a huge advantage being at home; the Canadians get behind us and I’m sure they’ll be aware of how big a game it is for the club.”

O’Brien admitted that irrespective of whether it guaranteed promotion or not, winning at the home of the reigning champions underlined the direction the Wolfpack are heading.

He said: “It’s a massive result. We’ve worked hard for each other, dug in and got the result, which is all we could do. We’ll rest up and see what happens. As I say, if it’s the Million Pound Game, so be it.”

And after making the switch from Salford mid-season, the fullback admits he’s reaping the rewards of his decision to play his rugby on a different continent.

“It’s why I jumped at the chance, because it was something new for me,” he said.

“I’ve got family in Canada that I haven’t seen for 15 years; I’m seeing a bit more of the world, I enjoy what I’m doing and I’m enjoying my time in Toronto.”