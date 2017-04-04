Minikin set for Castleford return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg Minikin is set to make his return for Castleford in their Betfred Super League clash with Wigan.

The young utility back has been recalled to the Tigers’ 19-man squad after missing the last two games through injury.

Minkin scored nine tries in Castleford’s opening five games of the season, including a hat-trick in their victory over Leeds Rhinos. He replaces Grant Millington in what is the only change to Cas’ 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, Wigan have removed Oliver Gildart from their 19-man squad following his injury picked up in defeat to Leeds.

Youngster Joe Bretherton replaces Gildart, while Liam Farrell and Anthony Gelling retain their place in the squad despite not playing in last week’s defeat to the Rhinos.

Wigan squad to face Castleford: Bretherton, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Forsyth, Gelling, Gregson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Nuuausala, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.

Castleford squad to face Wigan: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McShane, McMeeken, Minikin, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster