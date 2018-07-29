Mitchell hat-trick downs Dragons

Latrell Mitchell scored the second hat-trick of his career as Sydney Roosters moved up to third in the NRL table with a 36-18 win over St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Roosters got the game off to a great start when Latrell Mitchell scored with a strong effort. Then, their other centre Joseph Manu sent Blake Ferguson down the right. He kicked in-field to allow James Tedesco to score.

After plenty of Dragons pressure, the Roosters bounced back. Cooper Cronk and Tedesco combined for the former to dive in under the posts.

The Dragons did manage to score just before half-time when Ben Hunt sneaked one from dummy-half.

But the Roosters moved 14 in front after the break. Jason Nightingale knocked back Cronk’s kick for Mitchell to pounce for his second.

It wasn’t long before the centre had his hat-trick. He monstered his opponents before grounding the ball.

Tedesco added his second when he pounced on Gareth Widdop’s kick and ran 85 metres.

Ben Hunt scored his double to give the Dragons a small amount of hope. But that was quickly dashed when Mitchell Aubusson played Ferguson through a gap. Although, Tariq Sims scored a further consolation try for the Dragons.

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Ferguson, Keary, Cronk, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Liu, Radley; Interchanges: Matterson, Tetevano, Aubusson, Collins

Tries: Mitchell 3, Tedesco 2, Cronk, Ferguson; Goals: Mitchell 4

Dragons: Dufty, Pereira, Aitken, Lafai, Nightingale, Widdop, Hunt, Graham, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, Sims, de Belin; Interchanges: Latimore, Mann, Ah Mau, Leilua

Tries: Hunt 2, Sims; Goals: Widdop 3

