Monaghan excited by challenge of first coaching job at Catalans

Former Warrington hooker Michael Monaghan admits that while he has mixed feelings about the departure of Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous, he is looking forward to the challenge of trying to revive the Dragons’ fortunes.

Monaghan and fellow assistant Jerome Guisset are in interim charge while the club hunt Frayssinous’ replacement, after the Frenchman left the Dragons on Monday with the Dragons in Super League’s bottom four.

And Monaghan did concede to a news conference in Perpignan on Tuesday it was upsetting to see the man who gave him his big break leave the club.

“I’ve got mixed feelings,” Monaghan said. “On the one hand Laurent gave me an opportunity to get into coaching when I retired as a player and to see him go is really disappointing.”

However, he says the chance to take the club forward is one he is relishing as he steps into a head coaching role for the first time.

He added: “On the other hand, I’m excited that me and Jerome get an opportunity to put our stamp on the club, although we don’t need to come in and change everything. That’s not really our job, that is just to simplify things, make it easy for the players to go out and play well.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s a big responsibility the club have put on the two of us and we’re looking forward to trying to do right by them.”

The Dragons face Salford on Friday night, before hosting Hull FC in the south of France on Monday evening.