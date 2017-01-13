Monaghan raring to go for Castleford this weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers winger Joel Monaghan has insisted he is raring to go and ready to make up for lost time this Sunday when he makes his long-awaited comeback from injury.

Monaghan’s first year at Castleford was hamstrung by a number of injuries which limited the former Australian international to 16 appearances throughout 2016.

But having fully recovered from a shoulder problem which ended his season last year, Monaghan told TotalRL that he is eager to get back out on the field against Trinity at Belle Vue this weekend.

He said: “The Wakefield game is my target. I’m doing full-contact training and hopefully as a winger, I won’t have to make too many tackles anyway!

“I’ve been working slowly towards getting back out there and I just can’t wait to crack on. It’s been ages since I got a game under my belt – it’s time to get on and get back playing.”

Although Denny Solomona departed for rugby union at the end of last season, Monaghan still finds himself in a multi-man battle for just two wing spots in a Castleford side tipped by many to achieve in 2017.

The likes of Greg Eden have arrived to bolster Daryl Powell’s strength in depth – but Monaghan has a watchful eye on another Greg, former Batley winger Greg Minikin – who Monaghan described as “special”.

He said: “He’s on fire, he’s a really good player and he’s got something special about him.

“He’s so unorthodox but when I got here I spotted him, and told the coaching staff he’s got the makings of a brilliant player.

“All the games he played in he was one of our best, he’s one to really look out for in the present and the future.”