Month in review: Grading each Super League side for their February performances

The opening month of the season has been and gone! We’re out of February and into March – although it doesn’t quite feel like spring is around the corner just yet given the weather. Here’s how TotalRL saw each club’s first month of 2018 with our grades.

Castleford: B-

A nightmare start for Daryl Powell’s side was quickly forgotten, with back-to-back wins ensuring Castleford finish the month in some form. Still not at their absolute best, can they continue that form into March?

Catalans: F

What else can you say? It’s been a shocking month for Catalans – the only side left in Super League without a point to their name. They need wins: and fast.

Huddersfield: C-

Like so many sides in Super League, it’s been a mixed start for Huddersfield Giants. Well-beaten by Hull FC on the opening night, they at least improved and beat Warrington before falling short against St Helens.

Hull FC: D+

Injuries and the round-the-world trip has undoubtedly had an impact on Hull’s start – which has been mixed. However, the Black and Whites have high standards for themselves – and will be looking for a much better March.

Hull KR: E+

One win against out-of-form Catalans aside, it’s been a below-par start for Hull KR. They have just two points from a possible eight, and it’s obvious that life back in Super League hasn’t quite gone to plan just yet.

Leeds: B-

Like Hull, Leeds get some mitigation for travelling around the world to play an NRL side – and injuries didn’t help their cause against Widnes last Sunday. That said, Leeds were at least able to win their opening two games and leave them handily placed going into March.

Salford: D+

Had Salford not snapped their winless streak at home to Hull KR last week, they could have been set for a much, much lower grade. That victory does give them something to build on, though.

St Helens: A+

A perfect record, three impressive displays and the early pacesetters. What else can you say?

Wakefield: A

Hot on St Helens’ heels are Wakefield Trinity – the only other side with a perfect record to their name. They may feel slightly lucky to have won against both Catalans and Salford: but good sides can win when they’re not at their best.

Warrington: B-

It was a rocky start for Steve Price at Warrington – but back-to-back wins have steadied the nerves around the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Widnes: B+

Two wins from four, like the Wolves, see Widnes handily placed heading out of February.

Wigan: B

There was disappointment following last week’s defeat to Warrington, but Wigan started well enough and head into March with optimism that they can solidify themselves at the upper end of Super League throughout this month.