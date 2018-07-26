Moor clean up the Soap to go second

CROSFIELDS’ eleven-match winning run in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Division Two came to an end last night with a 32-18 defeat at promotion rivals Dewsbury Moor Maroons, who are now above the Soap in second place, behind leaders Stanningley.
A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.
Result
Wednesday 25 July 2018
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons 32 Crosfields 18
Fixtures
Saturday 28 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
DIVISION ONE
Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs
DIVISION TWO
Drighlington v West Bowling
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Millom
Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s
Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic