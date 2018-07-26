Moor clean up the Soap to go second

CROSFIELDS’ eleven-match winning run in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Division Two came to an end last night with a 32-18 defeat at promotion rivals Dewsbury Moor Maroons, who are now above the Soap in second place, behind leaders Stanningley.

A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Result

Wednesday 25 July 2018

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons 32 Crosfields 18

Fixtures

Saturday 28 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

DIVISION ONE

Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs

DIVISION TWO

Drighlington v West Bowling

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Millom

Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s

Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic