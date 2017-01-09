Moore departs Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departure of Scott Moore.

The hooker, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and assaulting a police officer last year, made 19 appearances for Trinity and scored the crucial try in their Million Pound Game victory over Bradford in 2015.

However, the two parties have confirmed they have parted company, just hours after TotalRL revealed that Swinton Lions are keen on signing the 28-year-old.

Wakefield owner Michael Carter said: “Both myself and Scott agreed that a fresh start would be best for all concerned and I wish Scott good luck in the future.”