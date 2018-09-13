Moore joins Hunslet for third spell

Hunslet have confirmed they have signed Featherstone Rovers forward Richard Moore on a two-year contract from next year.

Moore, 37, will join Hunslet for a third spell following his dual registration with them in 2013 and his season with the club in 2014 in which they won the Championship 1 Grand Final at Headingley.

“I’m very happy about returning to Hunslet,” said Moore.

“I have some very good memories from my short time at the club culminating in the Grand Final win at Headingley.

“It’s a club I always kept an eye out for and I have kept in contact with club officials after I left.

Meanwhile, Hunslet Head Coach Gary Thornton was delighted with his team’s capture.

“This is a major signing for us, and shows our intentions to develop and build this team and fulfil our ambitions to become a future top Championship club,” said Thornton.

“Richie has vast experience at Super League and Championship level and will have a huge impact on our group next season.