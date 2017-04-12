Moore relishing new challenge and new role with Bradford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford hooker Scott Moore insists he is relishing his new-round role as a senior player, as the Bulls look to take another sizeable step towards Championship survival this weekend.

Moore is on what is understood to be a ‘season-long trial’ with the Bulls after joining the club in February following an acrimonious departure from Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season.

And ahead of the Good Friday game against Halifax – in which victory would see the Bulls go to zero points – the 29-year-old says the opportunity to take on a mentoring role at Odsal is one he’s enjoying.

“I don’t think I’ve got a choice,” he laughed. It’s a bit crazy really that I’m one of the oldest at 29. I’ve always played under big names and big players so it’s a bit of a difference. But I’m enjoying it.

“Sam Hallas and a few of the other lads are hookers so I can try and help them the best way I can. I try to steer the team around and when Leon goes off, it falls on my shoulders.

“I’m relishing that chance because it’s something I’ve never really had in my career.”

Moore has also said that he’s in the best physical condition of his career – but that there’s still more to come from his own personal form.

“It’s probably the best I’ve felt,” he added. “I was carrying a few niggles before.

“I came back from shoulder reconstruction at the end of last year. My body’s feeling good now but there’s still room for improvement.

“I’m getting through games a lot quicker than I was. My D (defence) is coming on really well and all round, I’m stronger, quicker and faster.”

Moore also reiterated his confidence that the Bulls will beat the drop and avoid relegation to League 1 – despite starting the season on -12 points: a deficit they can wipe out this Friday with victory against Halifax.

“One more win and we’re back to scratch,” he said. “We can always score points. It’s just the amount of defence we’ve been doing that takes its toll late on in games.

“Sunday was a bit of a turnaround. But we need to nullify the errors and we’ll be fine.

“It’s the simple errors, not even forced ones, but it has been a bit of a cancer going through the team at the minute. It was better on Sunday but there were no excuses, the sun was out and the ball was dry.”