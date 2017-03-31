Moors finally feeling settled after admitting to tough start in England

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Junior Moors has admitted he finally feels settled with life in England after revealing he found the going tough during his first season in the country.

Moors has earned a reputation as one of Super League’s best forwards in the early weeks of 2017 as Castleford establish themselves firmly in the title race following a strong start to the season.

However, he admitted to TotalRL that the move was a lot tougher than he first thought after joining from the NRL last year – but says he’s happy to be at the Tigers long-term – and, perhaps ominously for the rest of Super League, there is still more to come from him.

“The first year here, being in England and so far away from home, was tough initially,” he said.

“I wasn’t probably ready for how tough it would be but I feel much more comfortable now knowing what’s ahead of me in the season and how long it lasts.

“I know from experience now that it’s a tough old season that lasts a fair while so I feel better for that first year. The potential here is big. We’ve got a great squad and we’ve got some great boys in through the door and there’s a good mix.

“I’m being a bit more consistent than when I first started but there’s definitely things I want to work on in my game so I think I can get a lot better.”

Moors predominantly started games for the Tigers in 2016 but this year, he has flourished in a new-look role from the bench: something he is happy to continue doing.

“The change to the bench is fine with me – I can do either or, whether it’s starting or off the interchange bench,” he said.

“If Powelly (Daryl Powell) wants to get the best of me off the bench then that’s fine, and it’s a role I am enjoying to be honest. I’ll do that for as long as he wants because I’m getting used to it too.”

And Moors has stressed that the Tigers are not even thinking about their position at the top of the table – instead saying that they are looking to get even better ahead of tonight’s clash with Huddersfield.

“We’ve still got things we can improve on and things we want to work on ahead of Huddersfield. They’re a good side though, make no mistake about it.”