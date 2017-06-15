Moors set for 10 week absence

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers are set to be without star forward Junior Moors for over two months with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in Castleford’s recent victory over Warrington, with head coach Daryl Powell voicing his concern at the severity of the injury.

Scans have now confirmed a “high grade 2 MCL knee ligament injury” which is set to rule the New Zealander out of action for the climax of the regular season and into the Super 8s.

“I am hopeful of getting him back a little bit sooner than that but we’ll see how he goes, but he’s going to be out for a while,” said Powell.

In better news for the league leaders, Powell revealed that Larne Patrick and Gadwin Springer were nearing returns.

“Larne is pretty close for us now,” Powell said.

“We could potentially have him back for the Leeds game next week. It will be great for us to have him back. He’s been out for a while now, he had an operation on his wrist which then had to be re-operated on so that’s why it’s taken so long but he is getting to point now where he look’s in great shape and will be ready to go very soon.”

On Springer, Powell added: “Gadwin should be available for the Leeds game next week. He tore his hamstring scoring a try against Widnes just before half time, and for a quick man like him it takes a little time to heal.”