Morgan Knowles handed Grade E charge

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has received a Grade E charge by the Match Review Panel.

The Wales international was sent-off for a challenge in Saints’ victory over Catalans and has been charged for a dangerous throw.

If found guilty at Tuesday’s hearing, the 21-year-old faces a four to eight-match suspension.

Knowles was dismissed for a tackle on Thibaut Margalet in the 52nd minute of Saints 21-12 victory over Les Dracs.

Meanwhile, Catalans’ Benjamin Jullien has been handed a one-match Penalty Notice for Grade B dangerous contact in the 54th minute on Jonny Lomax. Catalans have confirmed he will miss the match against Hull KR.