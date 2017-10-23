Morris extends Halifax stay

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 23, 2017 12:19

Halifax have continued in their efforts to retain their squad after handing young forward Elliot Morris a new two-year-deal.

The youngster established himself in the club’s first-team this year after earning his chance in the club’s reserve grade.

He made 30 appearances this year, scoring three tries, and will now remain at the club for the next two years.

“It’s what I wanted to happen,” he said.

“I’m loving my time here with the lads. I’m chuffed to be here for longer. I’ve loved every bit of it and I’ve never played in front of fans like that at Halifax.”

