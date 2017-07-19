Mose Masoe signs up at Hull KR for the Qualifiers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former St Helens forward Mose Masoe has become the latest new signing to join Hull Kingston Rovers as the club strengthens its hand ahead of the Qualifiers next month.

The Samoan international links up with the Robins from NRL side St George, and has agreed a short-term contract with the club until the end of the season subject to visa clearance, with an additional option to remain at KCOM Craven Park in 2018.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Penrith and Sydney Roosters earlier in his career, will link up with Tim Sheens’ squad in the coming weeks as soon as he receives the necessary paperwork.

Masoe said: “Hull KR have given me an opportunity to come to the club at an exciting time. They’re trying to make it back up and rebuild for next year and I want to come over there and try to help them get back to Super League, which is where the club should be.

“Me and my partner and our kids loved our time over there in the UK before. We would have stayed but I always wanted to go back to the NRL and give it another shot and St George gave me an opportunity to do that. We’ve now decided the time is right to come back and I can’t wait to get started at Rovers.”

Head coach Sheens added: “Mose will add a different element to our pack. He’s got plenty of experience in the NRL and Super League and the fact that he has played over here before is a real bonus. He knows what to expect and will be able to hit the ground running.

“He’s been playing regularly back in Australia and physically he’s in great shape. Mose is excited about coming on board and playing a part in what we’re trying to achieve, and we’re excited about working with him.

“The paperwork for Mose’s visa has been submitted and he’s ready to come over as soon as that comes through. It’s difficult to put a timeframe on it but we’d like to have him in place for the first game of the Qualifiers if possible.”