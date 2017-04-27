Mossop signs new long-term deal with Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils have tied down Lee Mossop to a new three-year deal.

The former England forward joined the club on a one-year contract from Wigan ahead of the 2017 season and has played a significant role in their excellent start to the season.

His performances have seen him touted for an England recall, and head coach Ian Watson is delighted that the club has managed to tie down the 28-year-old to a new deal.

“The impact he’s had on the team environment is first class,” Watson said.

“He’s shown true leadership, with our group of young middles, and lead front the front in every game that he’s played for us.

“The fact that he has decided to set his future here is a massive acquisition for the club. I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Mossop added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Red Devils so far and I’m looking forward to cracking on now and helping this team achieve the targets we’ve set as a group.”

The Red Devils’ CEO, Ian Blease, is excited about the potential within the squad.

“Having top quality players like Lee commit to the club shows the direction we are going in, this team is really gelling together now and I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can achieve under Ian Watson.”