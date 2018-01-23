Motum to lead the way as Police target Challenge Cup triumph at Kells

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

GREAT Britain Police stalwart James Motum is set for an emotional 80 minutes on Saturday when the side take on his hometown club Kells in the first round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Motum and his colleagues are aware that their Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League Premier Division opponents present a huge hurdle, especially as Kells have home advantage in Whitehaven, but the side will not travel to Cumbria without confidence.

Head Coach Gareth Pratt and Team Manager Chris Cowling, together with a squad captained by Jon McCloud, with Ben Marsden as vice-captain, have been buoyed over the winter by the successful tour to Canada last year, and enjoyed a positive training session at Rochdale Mayfield last week.

Pratt’s squad for the weekend is: Alex Clemie, Phil Macey, Gaz Jones, Geraint Owen, Jack Snowden, Isaac Noi, Matt Davy, Dave Green, Joshua Greenwood-McDonald, Lewis Ainley, Callum Sampson, Josh Greaves, Gaz Burns, Craig Orrick, James Motum, Jon McCloud, Tom Gallagher, Simon McEvoy, Ben Marsden, Ryan Heeley, Chris Stonall, Antony Mack, Earl Gorman, Jonty Morrissey, Nick Taylor.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 27 January 2018

British Army v Milford Marlins; Distington v Queens; East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans; Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh; Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars; Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets; Kells v British Police; Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors; Lock Lane v Hindley; London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill; Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks; Orrell St James v Northampton Demons; Oulton Raiders v Siddal; Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields; Royal Air Force v Drighlington; Royal Navy v Normanton Knights; Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley; Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys; University of Hull v Hensingham; Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs; York Acorn v Askam.

Sunday 28 January 2018

West Hull v Longhorns.