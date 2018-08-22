Moving cup final away from Wembley would be a disaster, says Stefan Ratchford

Warrington fullback insists the powers that be need to forget any talk of moving the Challenge Cup final away from Wembley.

Talk has been rife about the future of the sport’s showpiece event since it emerged last year the RFL had considered alternative venues for the cup final other than Wembley.

With a lower crowd than usual expected this weekend due to Catalans’ involvement, it has again reared suggestions about whether the final should move from its spiritual home. Ratchford, however, is adamant is belongs where it is.

“A lot of the Aussie and Kiwi boys have heard of the Cup and associate it with Wembley,” he said.

“It doesn’t have a ring to it anywhere else; as good as it was playing a semi-final in Bolton, imagine the Challenge Cup final at the University of Bolton Stadium? The passion is still there and it needs to stay where it is because it’s still held in extremely high regard.

“There’s a special bond with rugby league and Wembley, and being able to walk out at the national stadium. It needs to be left alone. As a kid growing up, it’s the trophy that gets mentioned the most because everyone wants to play at Wembley. For me, that’s no different now. It has a different feeling to Super League.”