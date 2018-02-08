MPs hail UK’s first Physical Disability match

Members of Parliament have welcomed the United Kingdom’s first ever Physical Disability Rugby League match, which was played on Sunday 4 February between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

A motion has been tabled in the House of Commons by Alex Sobel MP and Faisal Rashid MP, and “congratulates all those who took part, including The Last Leg’s Adam Hills and Alex Brooker who went head to head playing for Warrington and Leeds respectively.”

Physical Disability Rugby League is a modified version of the game which involves both full contact and touch tackle options, to allow all players who have physical disabilities to participate.

Leeds defeated Warrington 22-10 in the match, which was held in front of over one thousand spectators at Warrington’s Victoria Park Ascis Stadium.

Member of Parliament for Warrington South, Faisal Rashid MP, said “Physical Disability Rugby League is a fantastic version of the game, and I congratulate the Warrington Wolves Foundation, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, and all involved in establishing the concept in the United Kingdom. I hope that we will see other clubs emerge, to ensure that more people living with disabilities across the United Kingdom can play Rugby League.”

Alex Sobel MP, Member of Parliament for Leeds North West, added: “Rugby League has a proud history of being open to all, and I am delighted that Physical Disability Rugby League has been established in the United Kingdom, to provide more opportunities to play this great sport. It was great to see The Last Leg’s Adam Hills and Alex Brooker involved, and I hope that their involvement will help to encourage more people with physical disabilities to consider getting involved with Rugby League.”

All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, said: “Congratulations to all involved with the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League match in the United Kingdom. I am sure that this concept will continue to grow, and look forward to providing any support that the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group can offer.”

The full text of the motion is as follows:

Early day motion 919 – PHYSICAL DISABILITY RUGBY LEAGUE

That this House welcomes the UK’s first ever Physical Disability Rugby League match between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos, which took place at Warrington’s Victoria Park Asics Stadium on 4 February 2018; congratulates all those who took part, including The Last Leg’s Adam Hills and Alex Brooker who went head to head playing for Warrington and Leeds respectively; notes that after a tightly fought game, Leeds Rhinos were victorious 22-10 in front of over 1,000 spectators; further notes that Physical Disability Rugby League is a modified version of the game which involves both full contact and touch tackle options, for all players who have physical disabilities; further congratulates the Warrington Wolves Foundation, Leeds Rhinos Foundation and all involved with the development of this version of the game in the UK; and hopes that more clubs will establish Physical Disability Rugby League teams to provide further opportunities for all to take part in rugby league.