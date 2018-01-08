Murdoch-Masila set for Warrington arrival

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Murdoch-Masila will arrive in England on Monday after leaving Australia to link-up with Warrington.

The Wolves completed a £170,000 move for the second-rower after a fantastic 2017 season, and he will finally link up with Steve Price’s squad after visa paperwork was completed.

Big Ben has left Australia and he's now on his way to the Wire!! See you soon @BMMasila11 #newera pic.twitter.com/PkETqFGknF — Warrington Wolves (@wolvesrl) January 8, 2018

Murdoch-Masila enjoyed a fine season at Salford, earning selection to the Super League Dream Team and a call-up to the Tonga squad.

He helped Tonga reach the World Cup semi-final and was an ever-present for the Mate Ma’a.

His performances caught the attention of several NRL clubs, with Murdoch-Masila’s agent revealing he had received interest from clubs Down Under.

However, fears that the 26-year-old would not arrive at the Halliwell Jones Stadium have now been quashed.