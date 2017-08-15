Murrell not heading to Featherstone

24 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Scott Murrell will not be moving to Featherstone Rovers, despite reports suggesting the Halifax halfback was set to link up with their West Yorkshire rivals.

A rumour published on Monday suggested their experienced captain was set to become a player-assistant at the Rovers next season.

However, sources at both clubs have rubbished the speculation, insisting there is no truth in the story.

Murrell has been at Halifax since 2012 and has played a pivotal role in the club’s on-field success.

Alongside Simon Grix, the 31-year-old has combined his playing commitments with a coaching role at Halifax, working alongside head coach Richard Marshall.