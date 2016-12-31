Myton exit Hull ARL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Myton Warriors have pulled both their teams out of the Hull & District League.

Warriors Secretary Des Fox informed the League Management of the decision in a letter sent on 22 December, without giving any reason.

The Warriors’ had won two out of eight games in the GMB Premier Division, while the Academy had enjoyed one success in seven outings in Division One.

The decision will not, as far as is known at this stage, affect Myton’s future in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League, the Warriors having earned promotion to the top flight last season.