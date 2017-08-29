Naiqama turns down Super League to stay in the NRL
Kevin Naiqama has ended speculation surrounding his future after signing a new deal with Wests Tigers.
The 28-year-old speedster has long been linked with a move to England and was tipped for a switch to Super League with his contract expiring at the end of the season.
However the Fiji international has signed a new one-year deal with his NRL club.
Naiqama recently claimed he had not had contact with any Super Leauge club, however TotalRL understands several clubs tabled offers, although a big stumbling block was his wage demands.
Salford and Warrington were both linked with the former Penrith ace, but he will not be making the move in 2018.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum