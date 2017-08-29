Naiqama turns down Super League to stay in the NRL

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kevin Naiqama has ended speculation surrounding his future after signing a new deal with Wests Tigers.

The 28-year-old speedster has long been linked with a move to England and was tipped for a switch to Super League with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However the Fiji international has signed a new one-year deal with his NRL club.

Naiqama recently claimed he had not had contact with any Super Leauge club, however TotalRL understands several clubs tabled offers, although a big stumbling block was his wage demands.

Salford and Warrington were both linked with the former Penrith ace, but he will not be making the move in 2018.