Nathan Cleary inspires Penrith comeback

Nathan Cleary kicked six goals as Penrith Panthers came from 14-0 down to beat Parramatta Eels 24-14.

The Eels started brightly and were in front when a Corey Norman cut-out pass found Josh Hoffman who finished well.

Then the provider turned try scorer when Norman dummied cleverly through the Panthers line to stroll over.

Parramatta stretched their lead to 14 when Hoffman scored a carbon copy of his first try, receiving a cut-out pass to finish in the right corner.

With the Panthers down and out, Waqa Blake produced a game changing moment when he retrieved the ball from deep and charged through some paper-thin defending to reach out and change the game.

Fijian World Cup star Viliame Kikau then opened the second-half scoring for Penrith before, at 14-14 Mitchell Moses was sent for ten minutes on the sideline for a professional foul.

With the Eels a man down, Blake sealed the win for Penrith, finishing nicely in the corner after a Cleary break.

Panthers: Edwards, Mansour, Blakr, Peachey, Watene-Zelezniak, Maloney, Cleary, Tamou, Wallace, Leota, Fisher-Harris, Yeo, Merrin; Interchanges: Campbell-Gillard, Kikau, Harawire-Naera, McKendry

Tries: Blake 2, Kikau; Goals: Cleary 6

Eels: French, Hoffman, Jennings, Hayne, Auva’a, Norman, Moses, Alvaro, King, Mannah, Ma’u, Moeroa, Brown; Interchanges: Scott, Takairangi, Matagi, Evans

Tries: Hoffman, Norman; Goals: Moses

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express